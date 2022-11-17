At Least Ten Martyred in Separate Terror Attacks in Iran

Islam Times - At least ten people were martyred and several others wounded after terrorists opened fire at civilians and security forces in two provinces of Khuzestan and Isfahan.

“Unfortunately, at 17:30 local time (14:00 GMT), riders of two motorcycles in a act of terrorism opened fire on people and security forces using military weapons,” deputy director of security affairs at Khuzestan provincial governor's office Valiollah Hayati said on Wednesday night.Seven citizens, including a child and a woman, have so far been martyred, medical officials have confirmed. At least 10 other people were also wounded.Hayati informed that some of the injured had been admitted to hospitals in critical condition, noting that calm has been restored in the city in Southwestern Iran.Iran's security forces have captured three people involved in the deadly attack at a crowded market in Izeh."Three of the main elements of the incidents and unrest in [Khuzestan's] Izeh County have been placed under arrest," director-general of the Justice Administration Department of Khuzestan Ali Dehqani confirmed."[Further] efforts are on the agenda for identification and apprehension of other elements connected to the incidents," he continued.Later on Wednesday night, three Basij volunteer force members were martyred in an armed attack in the Central province of Isfahan.An informed source said that one wounded was taken to the hospital, adding that the incident took place in the Northern part of Isfahan city.Iran Captures All Perpetrators Behind Shah Cheragh Terror Attackhttps://t.co/za7ab4hRWK pic.twitter.com/hdyhnX0hy6— Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) November 7, 2022It comes just three weeks after 15 pilgrims, including a woman and two children, were martyred and 19 others wounded in a terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz in Fars province.Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement on their telegram channel.Iranian officials have strongly condemned the raid on the key religious site, pledging that Tehran will deliver a decisive and crushing response to the masterminds of the bloodshed.