Thursday 17 November 2022 - 20:42

Biden Casts Doubt on Zelensky's Poland Missile Claim

“That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House after returning from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, CNN reported.

Two farmers died Tuesday when a missile landed outside the rural Eastern Polish village of Przewodow, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) West from the Ukrainian border.

Polish officials have indicated that it is likely a Ukrainian missile, deployed by its air defenses amid waves of Russian missile attacks Tuesday, fell inside Polish territory.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Zelensky stated that he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian.

"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he noted.

Later, in his daily video address, Zelensky said "clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border" was now an issue before the UN Security Council.

He added he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences but insisted it was "Russian aggression" that had claimed the lives of two Polish citizens.

"The Ukrainian position is very transparent: we want to establish all the details, every fact. That is why we need our experts to join the work of the international investigation and to get access to all the data available to our partners and to the site of the explosion," Zelensky continued.
