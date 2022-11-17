Maduro: Venezuela Has Great Friends Like Iran to Bolster Independence

Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says his country has important allies around the world, like Iran, to consolidate the country's economic independence.

"We have great friends in the world with a great scientific and technological capacity, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, our brothers in India, Belarus," the Venezuelan president said, MSN reported.Thus, he explained that these allies will help Caracas "for the great scientific and technological revolution that we must carry out to consolidate Venezuela's economic independence", according to the Venezuelan state television channel.Maduro, who made these statements from the Ana María Campos petrochemical complex, referred to the agreements reached between his Executive and Tehran."This morning the delegation of ministers who participated in the mixed commission between Iran and Venezuela arrived", he informed, referring to the trip of his ministers to the Iranian capital, who were from last Saturday to this Tuesday negotiating with their counterparts in technological matters."They arrived today with very good news about scientific and technological cooperation with the great development that the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved with Venezuela," Maduro said.