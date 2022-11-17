0
Thursday 17 November 2022 - 20:50

Maduro: Venezuela Has Great Friends Like Iran to Bolster Independence

Story Code : 1025224
Maduro: Venezuela Has Great Friends Like Iran to Bolster Independence
"We have great friends in the world with a great scientific and technological capacity, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, our brothers in India, Belarus," the Venezuelan president said, MSN reported.

Thus, he explained that these allies will help Caracas "for the great scientific and technological revolution that we must carry out to consolidate Venezuela's economic independence", according to the Venezuelan state television channel.

Maduro, who made these statements from the Ana María Campos petrochemical complex, referred to the agreements reached between his Executive and Tehran.

"This morning the delegation of ministers who participated in the mixed commission between Iran and Venezuela arrived", he informed, referring to the trip of his ministers to the Iranian capital, who were from last Saturday to this Tuesday negotiating with their counterparts in technological matters.

"They arrived today with very good news about scientific and technological cooperation with the great development that the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved with Venezuela," Maduro said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022