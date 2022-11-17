0
Thursday 17 November 2022 - 20:56

Xi: Asia-Pacific No One's Backyard

Story Code : 1025227
Xi: Asia-Pacific No One
No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, he said in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, GTGN reported.

In the speech, he also said that "we should follow a path of peaceful development," "a path of openness and inclusiveness" and "a path of solidarity."

Facing new developments, APEC members need to draw on past experiences and lessons, respond to the challenges of the times and steadfastly advance Asia-Pacific regional economic integration, Xi said, calling for joint efforts in breaking new ground in development and building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future. 
