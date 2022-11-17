Islam Times - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contests.

No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, he said in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, GTGN reported.In the speech, he also said that "we should follow a path of peaceful development," "a path of openness and inclusiveness" and "a path of solidarity."Facing new developments, APEC members need to draw on past experiences and lessons, respond to the challenges of the times and steadfastly advance Asia-Pacific regional economic integration, Xi said, calling for joint efforts in breaking new ground in development and building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.