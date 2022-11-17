Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare

Islam Times - President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday said that Iran is facing media warfare which aims to change public understanding of issues.

Raisi was speaking at a national gathering held in IRIB International Conference Center, which discussed information dissemination and what is known as a national elaboration campaign.He said that those involved in the media warfare against Iran are trying to change public understanding of issues, magnify weaknesses and downplay strong points.Raisi said that based on Qur’anic teachings and Islamic culture, the individuals who spread rumors and lies are regarded as infidels and hypocrites.Therefore, the president noted, efforts should be made to clarify issues and events for people, adding that public relations departments at different organizations play a key role in this regard.