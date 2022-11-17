0
Thursday 17 November 2022 - 21:42

Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare

Story Code : 1025249
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi was speaking at a national gathering held in IRIB International Conference Center, which discussed information dissemination and what is known as a national elaboration campaign.

He said that those involved in the media warfare against Iran are trying to change public understanding of issues, magnify weaknesses and downplay strong points.

Raisi said that based on Qur’anic teachings and Islamic culture, the individuals who spread rumors and lies are regarded as infidels and hypocrites.

Therefore, the president noted, efforts should be made to clarify issues and events for people, adding that public relations departments at different organizations play a key role in this regard.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022