Friday 18 November 2022 - 06:24

Hezbollah Sets Second Specification of New President in Lebanon

Sheikh Qassem noted that Hezbollah has not announced the name of the candidate its supports in order to let the talks reach a certain agreement, adding that the Resistance Party intends to reach a solution as soon as possible.

Addressing an academic event, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the new president must be capable of protecting Lebanon’s independence and fortune and contributing to the implementation of an economic plan.

His eminence indicated that the main crisis in Lebanon is economic, warning against wasting time through raising fruitless issues.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that some Lebanese parties believe that the US interventions reinforces Lebanon’s political status, wondering how such parties would deal with the US-backed Israeli aggression.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese parliament failed on Thursday to elect a new president after holding the sixth session for this sake as the blank ballots remained topping the results.

Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session, setting next Thursday (November 24) a date for a new session.
