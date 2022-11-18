0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 06:28

Gas Explosion in Northern Iraq Leaves 6 Dead, 30 Wounded

Story Code : 1025282
According to some Iraqi sources, this incident happened as a result of a gas explosion and caused the complete destruction of the building where the explosion took place and damaged some nearby buildings.

The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) has also announced that according to the investigations, this incident occurred due to the explosion of the gas tank related to the heating system.

Civil defense firefighters managed to contain the fire, which damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, the police added.

Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the houses.

30 people who have been injured in this incident have been taken to hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing.
