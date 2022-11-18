0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 09:01

Pelosi to Step Down from House Leadership

Story Code : 1025302
Pelosi to Step Down from House Leadership
In a speech on the House floor on Thursday, Pelosi announced that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home, AP reported.

The California Democrat said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January.

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

Now, she said, “we must move boldly into the future.”

It’s an unusual choice for a party leader to stay on after withdrawing from congressional leadership, but not without precedent and Pelosi has long defied convention in pursuing power in Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022