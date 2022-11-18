Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani criticized the US and its European allies, Germany, France and the UK, for presenting an anti-Tehran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, and cautioned that political pressures could leave negative effect on the technical cooperation between Tehran and IAEA.

"There is no justified technical reason or security urgency to present such a resolution against Iran," Kan'ani noted on Thursday, referring to the cooperation of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) with the nuclear agency."Undoubtedly, if the resolution is approved, Tehran's response will be decisive and effective," the senior diplomat cautioned."The United States, England, France, and Germany, as the main sponsors of this anti-Iran resolution, have been seeking to take advantage of the recent situations and exert more pressure on Iran," the spokesperson stated, warning that this measures would negatively impact on the process of solving technical issues by the UN nuclear agency.At the same time, he reiterated that Iran is committed to cooperating with the IAEA based on Safeguard Agreement.The United States and the E3 countries have officially proposed their censure resolution for Iran’s alleged insufficient cooperation with a safeguards probe by the IAEA.Reuters reported that the resolution calls it “essential and urgent” for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three allegedly undeclared sites. The new draft resolution contains “stronger language” than the one adopted in June, according to reports.On Wednesday, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami rejected the proposed draft resolution by the US and E3 countries as “worthless".He said Tehran has provided “reasonable” answers to the UN nuclear agency over so-called “undeclared” sites, stressing that the draft resolution at the BoG meeting shows a "lack of goodwill".“If they had goodwill and they were supposed to continue negotiations, they would have not offered such a resolution,” Eslami added.Asked about the upcoming visit of an IAEA delegation to Iran, the official stated, “For now no trip by the nuclear agency is on the agenda.”The AEOI head noted that it was a “natural” approach by the West and the Zionist regime to implement maximum pressure and level accusations against Tehran.Back in September, AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi stated that Tehran has fully cooperated with the IAEA about three sites in question inside the country, adding that detection of nuclear traces at Iranian sites does not mean Tehran has undeclared nuclear material."Iran has been fully cooperative regarding the three alleged sites brought up by the nuclear watchdog and has sent information and answers to the nuclear agency's questions and has also held meetings to resolve the ambiguity," the AEOI spokeperson asserted.“Since the nuclear agency has accounted for all of Iran’s declared nuclear material and there is no discrepancy, the mere detection of contamination in some sites cannot be taken to mean undeclared nuclear material,” he stressed.Iranian officials blame the IAEA for making excessive demands beyond the scope of the Safeguards agreement from Tehran, and blast the nuclear wathchdog for adopting political approach over technical issues.Iran has always had full cooperation with the IAEA and allowed it to visit the country’s nuclear sites, but calls the nuclear agency's approach unconstructive and destructive.In early June, the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution, accusing Iran of not cooperating with the nuclear agency.Iranian officials criticized the US and the European trio for pushing a resolution against the country at the UN atomic body’s board of governors, calling the move irresponsible. Tehran stressed that the IAEA is directly influenced by the Israeli regime, and the measure has undermined the country's constructive cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.