Rockets Target US Military Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - The US military base in Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor province was targeted by rocket attacks on Thursday evening.

Sabreen News Telegram channel announced that during this attack, the headquarters of American soldiers in the village of "Al-Khadra" in Deir Ez-Zor was targeted by multiple rockets.Suriana Radio also reported that several explosions were heard from the US base in the east of Deir Ezzor, and after that, American helicopters were flying heavily in the sky of this area.Suriana did not release further details about what caused the explosions.The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.The crisis in Syria has started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, the US, and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime.