Friday 18 November 2022 - 09:45

Fire in North of Gaza Strip Leaves at least 21 Dead, Several Injured

At least 21 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.

A hospital source in Palestine confirmed the death of these people and announced that the incident took place in a residential complex in the Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Hospital sources have not mentioned anything about the cause of this incident.

Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to the families of the dead and declared Friday a day of mourning.
