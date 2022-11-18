0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 09:47

Ryabkov: Ukraine's Preconditions for Starting Negotiations are Unreasonable

Story Code : 1025306
According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, the longer the process of "non-negotiations" drags on, the more difficult it will be to "reach agreements," RIA Novosti informs.

“The negotiating position has been repeatedly formulated by our leadership.

We are not against negotiations with Ukraine,” Ryabkov said.

At the same time, the diplomat stressed: Moscow considers unacceptable the preconditions put forward by Kyiv, including the "complete withdrawal of troops."

He explained that these conditions indicate the unwillingness of the other side to start negotiations.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received “signals” from Western partners that Russia was ready for direct negotiations.

On November 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine was refusing to negotiate and putting forward unrealistic and inadequate conditions. 
