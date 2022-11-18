0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 21:40

Moscow, Beijing to Abandon Dollar in Energy Trade

Story Code : 1025424
Novak’s comments followed a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on energy cooperation.

“China is our strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region and generally in trade,” he said, noting that in physical terms the increase was about 10% in supplies of oil, gas, coal, and electricity.

The deputy PM explained that the two countries aim to further develop trade relations, and in particular are working on expanding the share of national currencies in energy transactions.

“We are switching to settlements in rubles and yuan for the energy resources supplied,” Novak said.

In recent years, Russia and China have been ramping up the use of domestic currencies in mutual settlements in an attempt to move away from the US dollar and euro.

Moscow has been steadily pursuing a policy of de-dollarization of its foreign trade and has in particular increased use of the yuan. In addition to the Chinese currency's more frequent use in trade settlements, some Russian companies have begun issuing yuan-denominated bonds, while a number of banks are offering deposits in the currency. 

According to Novak, the national currencies have also been used for the purchase of various equipment from China.

He said that in the near future Moscow and Beijing are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the Far East gas export route. Negotiations between the two countries also continue on the Power of Siberia 2 mega project to further increase the supply of Russian natural gas to China.
