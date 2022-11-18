0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 23:39

Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Arms trader Bout

Story Code : 1025440
Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Arms trader Bout
Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans, including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.

"I want to hope that the prospect not only remains but is being strengthened, and that the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

"The Americans are showing some external activity; we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this," Ryabkov said, adding: "Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result."
