Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas

Islam Times - Four Syrian Army soldiers were martyred, and one was injured, in addition to some material losses due to an aerial ‘Israeli’ aggression that targeted some central and coastal areas across Syria.

A military source cited by state-run SANA news agency said that at around 06:30 this morning, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial assault from above the Mediterranean Sea on the Banias side, targeting some central and coastal areas. The source further noted that the Syrian Army air defenses confronted the hostile missiles.The aggression has left four Syrian Army soldiers martyred, one injured, and certain material losses, according to the same source.It is worth mentioning that two Syrian Army soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries on November 13 in an ‘Israeli’ attack that targeted the Shuairat Airport in Homs eastern countryside.