Saturday 19 November 2022 - 08:59

Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories

The move comes some three decades after Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, the Zionist entity has an embassy in Baku, with Azerbaijan opening a trade office in Tel Aviv in July 2021, and a tourism office in March 2022.

Last month, Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz visited Azerbaijan and met with President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani decision to open an embassy was “the result of the ‘Israeli’ government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid claimed.

According to a 2021 report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI], the Zionist regime has been the top supplier of arms to Azerbaijan in recent years, with sales of more than $740 million topping those of Russia.
