0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 10:38

Brazil’s Lula: UNSG Needs to Change

Story Code : 1025531
Brazil’s Lula: UNSG Needs to Change
"The UN Security Council needs to change, it needs to have more people representing all continents, and it needs to end the idea that a (single) country can have the right of veto," he told reporters on Friday during his trip to Portugal.

Lula noted the idea that a single country can have the right to veto must be put to an end.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly discussed the efforts to reform the structure of the Security Council.

Discussions focused on the issue of expanding the number of member states in the council, the use of vetoes by permanent members as well as efforts to make the council more inclusive, with stronger representation from Africa and some small countries.

Ambassador Zhhang Jun of China, a permanent member of the council, said the reforms must effectively increase the representation and voice of developing countries to correct "historical injustice to Africa".

Sierra Leone Ambassador Alie Kabba also said that Africa still believes in the need for a "comprehensive reform" of the UN system.

Meanwhile, the UK has announced its support for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil to sit as permanent members in an expanded Security Council.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022