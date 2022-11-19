0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 21:42

Giant Fireball Erupts with 'Huge' Flame after Blast in Russia

Story Code : 1025676
Giant Fireball Erupts with
Local sources wrote of the deafening blast on Twitter, asking whether the flames were caused by a regular fire or another type of explosion.

A clip of the blaze showed flames flowing into a mushroom cloud in the air above what appears to be a forest area in Vsevolozhsk, a residential area around 24km (15 miles) east of St Petersburg.

State media has claimed that the explosion was caused by an erupting gas pipeline that runs through the Leningrad region.

The local governor said there is no threat to locals and that the fire is under control.

It comes just hours after an explosion caused by a gas leak in a residential building killed at least nine people, including four kids, on the Russian island of Sakhalin.

The blast happened on the Russian territory island of Sakhalin, which is in the Pacific Ocean, just north of Japan.

A gas cylinder erupted in one of the apartments at around 5.30am local time this morning.

Ambulance crews are reportedly working in the courtyard of the house and surgeons are operating on the victims close to the scene, according to local site tvzvezda.

Emergency responders are searching through the rubble in case there are more bodies trapped. More than 50 people, including volunteers, are involved in the operation.

Thirty-three people were known to have lived in the building but three are still unaccounted for, reports say.

Drones and helicopters were used to help find the victims, according to tvzvezda.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022