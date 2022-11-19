0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 23:11

Saudi Coalition Targets Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Province

Story Code : 1025681
Saudi Coalition Targets Yemen
According to Al-Masirah, the operation room of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Al-Hudaydah province announced that the reconnaissance and spying drones of the Saudi coalition entered the sky of Al-Jabaliya and Hays region and started patrolling.

This report adds that the rocket attacks of the Saudi coalition have also continued in various areas of Al-Hudaydah province, and the artillery unit of the Saudi coalition has also targeted areas in Al-Jabaliya and Hays of Al-Hudaydah province.

These attacks took place while the ceasefire in Yemen ended on October 2 and has not been extended.

Earlier, Major General Jalal Ali bin Ali Al-Ruwishan, Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen for Defense and Security, said that the situation of neither peace nor war is a threat and we rely on the unity of the nation and the authorities.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition, was extended once before following UN consultations. The 2-month extension of this ceasefire ended on August 2, which was extended again and ended on October 2.

Also, Mahdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that the ceasefire in Yemen has almost been destroyed due to repeated violations by the Saudi coalition.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the UAE, and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen - the poorest Arab country - from March 26, 2015.

After 7 years of invading Yemen and killing thousands of people and destroying the country's infrastructure, these countries not only did not achieve their goals, but they were forced to accept a cease-fire following the missile and drone strikes of the Yemeni armed forces deep into their territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022