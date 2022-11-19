Islam Times - News sources reported on Saturday morning that the Saudi coalition has targeted Yemen's Al-Hudaydah province with air, missile and artillery attacks in the past 24 hours.

According to Al-Masirah, the operation room of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Al-Hudaydah province announced that the reconnaissance and spying drones of the Saudi coalition entered the sky of Al-Jabaliya and Hays region and started patrolling.This report adds that the rocket attacks of the Saudi coalition have also continued in various areas of Al-Hudaydah province, and the artillery unit of the Saudi coalition has also targeted areas in Al-Jabaliya and Hays of Al-Hudaydah province.These attacks took place while the ceasefire in Yemen ended on October 2 and has not been extended.Earlier, Major General Jalal Ali bin Ali Al-Ruwishan, Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen for Defense and Security, said that the situation of neither peace nor war is a threat and we rely on the unity of the nation and the authorities.The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition, was extended once before following UN consultations. The 2-month extension of this ceasefire ended on August 2, which was extended again and ended on October 2.Also, Mahdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that the ceasefire in Yemen has almost been destroyed due to repeated violations by the Saudi coalition.Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the UAE, and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen - the poorest Arab country - from March 26, 2015.After 7 years of invading Yemen and killing thousands of people and destroying the country's infrastructure, these countries not only did not achieve their goals, but they were forced to accept a cease-fire following the missile and drone strikes of the Yemeni armed forces deep into their territory.