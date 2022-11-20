Elon Musk Restores Trump’s Twitter Account

Islam Times - Elon Musk said on Twitter on Saturday that he would reinstate former US President Donald Trump to the platform as part of a shake-up of the social media service.

Mr. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, had asked users on the platform starting late Friday afternoon about whether to allow Mr. Trump back onto the service. Twitter barred Mr. Trump after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, at the US Capitol, saying his posts had run the risk of inciting violence.More than 15 million votes were logged in answer to Mr. Musk’s question about whether to reinstate Mr. Trump, according to the results that Mr. Musk included in his tweet, with nearly 52 percent in favor of the former president returning to Twitter. Mr. Trump’s Twitter account went live shortly after, though the former president’s last tweet was from Jan. 8, 2021.“The people have spoken,” Mr. Musk said on Twitter. “Trump will be reinstated.” He added the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which roughly means that the voice of the people is the voice of God.Mr. Musk and Twitter did not immediately return requests for comment.Trump has previously said he would remain on his platform, Truth Social, instead of rejoining Twitter, but a change in his approach could hold major political implications. The former president announced this month that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms.