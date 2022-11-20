0
Sunday 20 November 2022 - 10:26

IRGC Captures Perpetrators of Terrorist Attack in Isfahan

Story Code : 1025767
IRGC Captures Perpetrators of Terrorist Attack in Isfahan
The spokesman for the IRGC units in Isfahan said the IRGC Intelligence Department forces have identified and arrested the member of a terrorist team that killed two Basij servicemen and a Police force in the city on November 16.

Ruhollah Hakimifard said the terrorist team involved a number of high-profile notorious thugs of the province with criminal records and links with the “hypocrisy current” who perpetrated the terrorist attack with assault rifles.

The spokesman noted that improvised explosive devices and various firearms and cold weapons have been confiscated in a search of the houses of the arrestees.
