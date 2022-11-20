Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said one of the purposes of the media war and political pressures on Iran is to cover up the crimes committed by the US and its allies, such as their crimes against children.

“The martyrdom and injury of 8 thousand children in the war against Yemen as well as the detention of more than 750, martyrdom of 47, and injury of 164 Palestinian children at the hands of the Zionist regime in 2022 have taken place with support from the self-proclaimed advocates of human rights and the silence of international organizations,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.He noted that one of the purposes of the media war and political pressures on Iran is whitewashing the crimes committed by the US allies.According to the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF), more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured since the Saudi-led coalition launched a war on Yemen in 2015.A human rights monitor announced in April that Israeli forces have significantly escalated the killing and repression of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds this year following a green light from the political officials of the Zionist regime.Adele Khodr, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa said in May that since the beginning of 2022, 13 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank - almost double the number compared to last year.