Sunday 20 November 2022 - 11:43

Israeli Settlers Celebrate Fire Tragedy in Palestinian Refugee Camp

Story Code : 1025773
The fire in the densely populated refugee camp resulted in the death of 21 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.

Wafa news agency documented racist comments made by Zionists on the social media:

Oren Ben Shushan: Today we celebrate the burning of 20 people in Gaza

Kermit Chobe: Only 21 died?

Daniel Zarub: I hope they were burnt to death

Noa Bouzaglu: This is what is called the month of dreams

Dan Sawsan: May the death toll go up

Ofek Ananif: Thanks God!

Jaffa Bouzaglou: Why 21 and not 210?

Shmuel Madrosky: Nice, we are waiting for 21 more

Bracha Hasmi: That's a little

Daniel Abraham: Let there be more
