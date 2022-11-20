Israeli Settlers Celebrate Fire Tragedy in Palestinian Refugee Camp

The fire in the densely populated refugee camp resulted in the death of 21 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.
Wafa news agency documented racist comments made by Zionists on the social media:
Oren Ben Shushan: Today we celebrate the burning of 20 people in Gaza
Kermit Chobe: Only 21 died?
Daniel Zarub: I hope they were burnt to death
Noa Bouzaglu: This is what is called the month of dreams
Dan Sawsan: May the death toll go up
Ofek Ananif: Thanks God!
Jaffa Bouzaglou: Why 21 and not 210?
Shmuel Madrosky: Nice, we are waiting for 21 more
Bracha Hasmi: That's a little
Daniel Abraham: Let there be more