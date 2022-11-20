Israeli Settlers Celebrate Fire Tragedy in Palestinian Refugee Camp

Islam Times - Palestinian media reported that extremist Israeli settlers have celebrated the deadly fire tragedy last Thursday in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The fire in the densely populated refugee camp resulted in the death of 21 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.Oren Ben Shushan: Today we celebrate the burning of 20 people in GazaKermit Chobe: Only 21 died?Daniel Zarub: I hope they were burnt to deathNoa Bouzaglu: This is what is called the month of dreamsDan Sawsan: May the death toll go upOfek Ananif: Thanks God!Jaffa Bouzaglou: Why 21 and not 210?Shmuel Madrosky: Nice, we are waiting for 21 moreBracha Hasmi: That's a littleDaniel Abraham: Let there be more