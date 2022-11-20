Israeli Regime Detained over 750 Palestinian Minors since January

Islam Times - Israeli regime has detained more than 750 Palestinian children during arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds since the beginning of the current year, A Palestinian prisoners advocacy group said.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) said in a statement on Saturday that 160 children are still being held behind bars in Israeli detention centers, stating that some of the minors were first shot and injured before they were detained.Among the detainees are three girls, of whom two are 16 years old and the third is 17, and five others, who are held in administrative detention.So-called administrative detainees are arrested on “secret evidence”, unaware of the accusations against them, and are not allowed to defend themselves in court. They are usually held for renewable six-month periods, often leading to years in detention.The PPS went on to note that most of the children have been subjected to all forms of physical and psychological torture during their detention in violation of international agreements and conventions on the rights of children.The advocacy group highlighted that an Israeli court is also going to put 14-year-old Hussein Zubeidat, a resident of Bani Na'im town in the southern West Bank, on trial on Sunday.It added that Zubeidat, a ninth-grade student, was detained when he was near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement in the occupied city of al-Khalil. Israeli soldiers beat and stripped him of his clothes and published pictures and a video of the child without his clothes.Meanwhile, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a monthly report that Israeli army troops and extremist Jewish settlers carried out 1,197 assaults against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in October.The commission noted that al-Khalil witnessed the highest number of Israeli attacks, followed by Nablus and Ramallah.Israeli settlers committed 254 assaults in October, which marks a record high compared to previous months, according to the commission's director Muayyad Shaaban.The commission added that Israeli occupation authorities issued 12 demolition, stop-work, or eviction orders against Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Qalqiliya and Tubas, under the pretext of “unlicensed construction.”Over the past month, Israeli military forces demolished 43 Palestinian structures across the occupied West Bank, including homes and commercial facilities, it said.According to the report, Israeli settlers damaged and uprooted 1,584 olive trees across the occupied West Bank, particularly in Nablus with 905 trees, and al-Khalil with 408 trees.