Kamala Harris: Washington Does Not Seek Confrontation with China but Welcomes Competition

Islam Times - US Vice President Kamala Harris have met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asian summit, claiming that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.

Harris and Xi exchanged remarks while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum’s summit in Bangkok, Thailand.“We welcome competition but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Harris told a news conference at the US ambassador’s residence in Bangkok.“I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries,” she added.Last week, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Harris that his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”“It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly promote China-U.S. relations to return to a healthy and stable track,” he said.The meeting came after the US said it was looking for China to do more to rein in its ally North Korea, which on Friday test-fired a ballistic missile that US and Japanese officials said was capable of hitting the US mainland.