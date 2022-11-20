Bus Fall into River Leaves at least 49 Casualties in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Local sources in Afghanistan announced that eight people had been killed and about 41 injured when a travel bus in the Khinjan district of Baghlan Province plunged into a river late last night.

Local Taliban government officials also confirmed the incident, saying that the passenger bus had been heading from Kabul to Jawzjan Province in northern Afghanistan.The charter bus accident in the province was caused by a technical fault with the vehicle, according to Sher Ahmad Burhani, a spokesman for the Taliban police chief in Baghlan Province, according to Khaama Press.In another statement, Burhani also announced that a collision between two vehicles in the Dushi district of Baghlan Province had led to the deaths of three people and injured seven others, including women and children.According to the Taliban security officials, the accident was primarily caused by speeding and negligent driving.