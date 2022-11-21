0
Monday 21 November 2022 - 00:34

US, Canada Vow 'Long-Term' Military Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1025869
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum where the duo "reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to continue providing assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s security and sovereignty over the long term."

Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice” in Ukraine is a threat to the rules-based international order that was established following the Second World War.

While Anand announced an additional 34 million dollar military aid for Ukraine, denounced "Russia’s invasion" of Ukraine, saying the people of Ukraine have the government’s support.

She further highlighted the recent announcements that Canada has allocated an additional 500 million dollars in military aid for Ukraine, bringing its total commitment to over 1 billion dollars since February 2022.
