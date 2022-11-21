0
Monday 21 November 2022 - 10:23

Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake on Monday was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10km [6.2 miles]. It sent residents in the capital Jakarta running to the streets for safety.

The temblor killed at least 14 people and injured many others, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, told news channel MetroTV as many as 20 people were killed and 300 more injured.

“This is from one hospital, there are four hospitals in Cianjur,” he said, adding it was possible the death and injury toll could rise.

Adam – spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town, 75km [35 miles] southeast of Jakarta – told AFP news agency dozens of people were dead.

“There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far 44 people have died,” said Adam, who like many Indonesians uses one name.

The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.
