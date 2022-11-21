0
Monday 21 November 2022 - 11:07

German Army Has €20 Billion Ammo Shortfall

Story Code : 1025960
German Army Has €20 Billion Ammo Shortfall
In an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Hoegl revealed that it would cost the Bundeswehr €20 billion to refill its ammo stocks.

The MP called for the military’s ammo depots to be fully replenished during the current legislative session, claiming that the government had dragged its feet on the topic for years.

“Without munitions, it’s all nothing,” Hoegl concluded.   

She also pointed out the sorry state of affairs when it comes to the basic equipment needed by German troops. She cited a case when the nation’s military personnel deployed in Lithuania had to take part in drills without bulletproof vests.

Moreover, according to Hoegl, “with sick, parental and education leaves, many units reach the staffing level of only 60% of what they have on paper.”

The commissioner warned that “without sufficient personnel the best of weapons is of little use.” She predicted that unless the Bundeswehr’s ranks swell significantly, Berlin will have to prioritize and cut corners in its deployments. Hence, with the focus being on national defense, Germany would have to curtail its participation in international missions, Hoegl noted.  

In October, Business Insider reported that the German military only had ammunition for one or two days of warfare, citing defense industry and parliamentary sources.

While the problem has existed for years, it was further exacerbated when Germany began providing weapons to Ukraine, the outlet claimed.   

However, Berlin still supplied the first unit of its state-of-the-art IRIS-T air defense systems to Kiev last month. Three more units, made up of a command vehicle, a radar vehicle, and a truck-mounted launcher, are expected to arrive in Ukraine in 2023.   

Meanwhile, Germany’s own military has yet to receive the ground-based IRIS-T system, a fact that has compelled some politicians to raise concern that the country is arming Ukraine at the expense of its own defense capabilities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022