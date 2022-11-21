As the World Celebrates Children’s Day, ‘Israeli’ Occupation Killed 45 Palestinian Children, Kidnapped 770 in 2022

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces continue their violations of international conventions and laws by committing crimes against humanity against Palestinian children amid the shameful silence of the international community that does not take any stance or measure regarding these criminal actions.

On the 68th anniversary of International Children’s Day, which is celebrated on November 20, Syria’s state-run SANA News Agency interviewed the Palestinian government spokesman, Ibrahim Melhem, who lashed out at the ‘Israeli’ occupation army, which persists in its policy of killing minors.Melhem revealed that dozens of children have lost their lives this year as a result of the Zionist bombardments against the Gaza Strip and the military operations in the occupied West Bank.Zionist troops have killed 45 children since the beginning of this year, 29 of whom were killed by ‘Israeli’ fire in the West Bank and 16 others killed during the ‘Israeli’ assault on Gaza last August, which also injured 150 children, Melhem added.He further indicated that the ‘Israeli’ blockade against the Gaza Strip aggravates the suffering of these children who have become vulnerable to diseases such as malnutrition and anemia, in addition to the low educational level due to high rates of poverty and unemployment.For his part, the spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Amjad Al-Najjar, said that 770 children have been kidnapped since the beginning of this year and another 50,000 have been imprisoned since 1967, while 160 children are being held inside the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons under harsh conditions of physical and psychological torture.