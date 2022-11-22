Russia Deploys Military Reinforcement to Bases in Eastern Aleppo

Islam Times - Russian military deploys reinforcement military vehicles to the Sarin base in the southern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) and the Al-Si’aydiyah base in the west of Ain Al-Arab city, east of Aleppo.

Syrian media sources have reported seeing Russian military reinforcement of 25 military vehicles arriving at Sarin base in the southern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) and Al-Si’aydiyah base in the west of Ain Al-Arab city, east of Aleppo.This coincides with the escalation of Turkish aerial and ground attacks on SDF-controlled areas in north and east Syria along the border strip.A few hours ago, Syrian media reported a spike in the number of fatalities due to the Turkish airstrikes which targeted different areas in Aleppo, Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqah countryside on 19 November, where 37 people were confirmed dead. The number of fatalities is expected to rise further, as there are nearly 33 people injured and missing, while some have sustained serious injuries.On October 8, Syria reported that military reinforcement of Russian forces arrived from Aleppo at their base at Sarin airport in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.Syrian sources reported seeing Russian forces bring in two military convoys, including personnel carriers, machine guns and logistics supplies, from Aleppo towards the Russian base inside Sarin airport in the eastern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.Russian forces brought the reinforcement for some maintenance and expansion of the base, where drilling vehicles were seen operating the base.