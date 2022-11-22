0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 05:39

Russia Deploys Military Reinforcement to Bases in Eastern Aleppo

Story Code : 1026102
Russia Deploys Military Reinforcement to Bases in Eastern Aleppo
Syrian media sources have reported seeing Russian military reinforcement of 25 military vehicles arriving at Sarin base in the southern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) and Al-Si’aydiyah base in the west of Ain Al-Arab city, east of Aleppo.

This coincides with the escalation of Turkish aerial and ground attacks on SDF-controlled areas in north and east Syria along the border strip.

A few hours ago, Syrian media reported a spike in the number of fatalities due to the Turkish airstrikes which targeted different areas in Aleppo, Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqah countryside on 19 November, where 37 people were confirmed dead. The number of fatalities is expected to rise further, as there are nearly 33 people injured and missing, while some have sustained serious injuries.

On October 8, Syria reported that military reinforcement of Russian forces arrived from Aleppo at their base at Sarin airport in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Syrian sources reported seeing Russian forces bring in two military convoys, including personnel carriers, machine guns and logistics supplies, from Aleppo towards the Russian base inside Sarin airport in the eastern countryside of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Russian forces brought the reinforcement for some maintenance and expansion of the base, where drilling vehicles were seen operating the base.
Comment


Featured Stories
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022