Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 05:53

Gunmen Kidnap More than 100 People in North West Nigeria

More than 40 people were taken from Kanwa village in the Zurmi local government area of Zamfara, the information commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, and one local resident said.

A further 37 people, mostly women, and children were abducted from the Kwabre community in the same local government area, the resident added, declining to be named for security reasons.

“Kanwa village is deserted, the bandits divided themselves into two groups and attacked the community. They kidnapped children aged 14 to 16 and women,” the villager said, the Guardian reported.

In Yankaba and Gidan Goga, communities of the Maradun local government area, at least 38 people were kidnapped while working on their farms, residents said.

Dosara accused the gunmen of using abductees as human shields against military air attacks.
