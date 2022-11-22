0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 11:22

Defense Minister: Taiwan Is at The Center of China’s Core Interests

Story Code : 1026167
“The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere,” Wei said at a meeting with US War Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defense chiefs in Cambodia.

Wei said the United States must respect China’s core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-US relations back on track.

Beijing has steadfastly viewed Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

Earlier, Chinese state media quoted defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei as saying the main reason for the current state of relations between China and the United States was that the United States made the wrong strategic judgment.

Tan said China was not responsible for the state of relations.
