Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 12:34

Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops

The US readout from the meeting contained several of the Biden administration’s go-to talking points regarding its Middle East policy and none of the other lines represented new positions from the administration either.

Kochavi was in town on a five day-trip, meeting with senior US security officials to discuss coordination efforts against Iran. However, the Biden administration has also been keen to address the situation in the West Bank, fearing a breakdown of the Palestinian Authority’s control amid an ongoing Zionist military crackdown on Palestinian resistance operations.

“The two discussed the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the West Bank,” the White House readout said.

Earlier Monday, Kochavi met with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Kochavi was also scheduled to meet with CIA Director William Burns, and US Central Command chief Michael Erik Kurilla, among other senior military officials.
