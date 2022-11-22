Iran’s Navy to Receive New Attack Copters, Drones

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Navy is going to equip its units with new attack helicopters and long-range drones, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Irani said his forces will soon receive a number of naval attack helicopters that will be used for escorting vessels.He also noted that advanced drones will be brought into service, which will enable the Navy’s offshore units to cover areas within a 2,000-km radius.The Navy’s division of watercraft carrying military unmanned aerial vehicles can fly hundreds of drones at once to carry out various missions, the commander added.The Iranian Navy unveiled its first drone-carrying division in July. It consists of military ships and submarines carrying a broad range of combat, reconnaissance and suicide drones, including Pelican, Homa, Arash, Chamrosh, Jubin, Ababil-4 and Bavar-5 drones.