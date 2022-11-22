Smotrich To Hold Finance Instead of War Portfolio in Compromise with Likud

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a compromise with far-right ‘Religious Zionist’ party leader Bezalel Smotrich in their stalled coalition talks, with the latter agreeing to give up his demand to hold the war portfolio and instead take over the treasury, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 reported Monday.

Smotrich had demanded the War Ministry, which would have given him significant control over the West Bank and over the daily lives of Palestinians. Such an appointment was fiercely opposed by the United States and was criticized domestically as well, including by right-wing figures, who noted Smotrich’s lack of security experience.Instead, the war portfolio will remain with Netanyahu’s Likud party.According to Channel 12’s unsourced report, Smotrich’s party will nevertheless have some control over the Zionist regime’s West Bank policies and will be able to name a subordinate minister within the War Ministry, similar to Minister Michael Biton, who currently has such a position under outgoing minister Benny Gantz.Likud MK Yoav Gallant, a former ‘Israeli’ military general, has been named as the most likely next war minister in such an arrangement.Under the proposed compromise, which has yet to be confirmed by the parties, Smotrich would gain control of the Finance Ministry, while the other main contender for that job — Shas leader Aryeh Deri — will get the Interior Ministry.