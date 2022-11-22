IRGC Calls on Iraqis to Stay Away from Terrorists' Hideouts
Story Code : 1026292
IRGC Ground Force Commander, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour announced Tuesday that IRGC's Hamza Seyed al-Shohda Camp had embarked on a fresh round of uprooting operation against the bastions of terrorist outfits in northern Iraq.
He noted that today, the IRGC Ground Force resumed the drone and missile attacks on the armed thugs and mercenaries of the global arrogance in the Pardi region in northern Iraq. He highlighted that the terrorists had received a fatal blow on Tuesday.
General Pakpour pointed out that centers and hideouts belonging to the separatist outfits of the Kurdistan Freedom Party had been pounded due to their support for unrest in northwestern Iran, and that pinpoint missiles annihilated their fortresses.
As he announced, the Iranian forces would continue the operation until removing the threats from the terrorists and their disarmament.
Pakpour also called on people to leave the areas near the terrorists' headquarters.