0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 21:22

IRGC Calls on Iraqis to Stay Away from Terrorists' Hideouts

Story Code : 1026292
IRGC Calls on Iraqis to Stay Away from Terrorists
IRGC Ground Force Commander, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour announced Tuesday that IRGC's Hamza Seyed al-Shohda Camp had embarked on a fresh round of uprooting operation against the bastions of terrorist outfits in northern Iraq.

He noted that today, the IRGC Ground Force resumed the drone and missile attacks on the armed thugs and mercenaries of the global arrogance in the Pardi region in northern Iraq. He highlighted that the terrorists had received a fatal blow on Tuesday.

General Pakpour pointed out that centers and hideouts belonging to the separatist outfits of the Kurdistan Freedom Party had been pounded due to their support for unrest in northwestern Iran, and that pinpoint missiles annihilated their fortresses.

As he announced, the Iranian forces would continue the operation until removing the threats from the terrorists and their disarmament.

Pakpour also called on people to leave the areas near the terrorists' headquarters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022