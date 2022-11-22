0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 21:30

Leaders of Cuba, Russia Pledge to Unite in Face of 'Common Enemy'

Story Code : 1026294
Leaders of Cuba, Russia Pledge to Unite in Face of
Putin received Diaz-Canel in Moscow on Tuesday, where they unveiled a bronze monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whom Putin praised as a "bright" man.

The Russian president also hailed his country's decades-long friendship with Cuba, saying the two countries needed to ramp up cooperation further.

"We have always opposed various kinds of restrictions, embargoes, blockades, and so on," Putin told Diaz-Canel.

Russia has been hit by US sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, and Cuba has been under a US economic embargo for more than six decades.

The Cuba leader, for his part, said both Russia and Cuba "are subject to unfair and arbitrary sanctions that continue, and they have a common enemy, the Yankee empire that manipulates a large part of the world."

Addressing the Russian parliament, Diaz-Canel backed Russia in its confrontation with the West, saying Moscow should stand firm.

"The reasons for the current conflict in this zone must be sought in the aggressive policy of the United States and the expansion of NATO towards Russia's borders," he said.
