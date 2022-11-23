“Israeli” Aggression Claims Another Palestinian Child in Nablus

Islam Times - “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops raided the city of Nablus in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, killing a Palestinian teenager and wounding six others.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority's health ministry announced the fatality in early Friday, identifying the victim as 16-year-old Ahmad Amjad Shehadah, the Arabic-language Palestine al-Yawm news agency reported.Shehadah died after being shot in the heart, the ministry said, adding that one of those injured was in a critical condition.The casualties were caused during confrontation between Palestinians and IOF troops, who had raided the town while escorting illegal “Israeli” settlers during a visit to the Joseph's Tomb in Nablus' outskirts, the agency noted.Including Shehadah, at least 200 Palestinians have been martyred as a result of the “Israeli” regime's deadly aggression throughout the West Bank since the beginning of the year. The number includes 57 teenagers.Earlier in the month, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year for the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, based on a fatality count that the UN started keeping record of, in 2005.Shehadah's murder came nearly two days after another young Palestinian died from the wounds he had sustained when IOF troops raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin.The official Palestinian news agency WAFA named the victim as 18-year-old Mahmoud Saadi, noting that he had been shot early on Monday during clashes between local residents and IOF troops as the latter was storming the city.