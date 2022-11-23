0
Resistance Men Detain Body of ‘Israeli’ Settler for Exchange with Palestinian Bodies

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Palestinian official, and the body was subsequently detained by the resistance men from Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

Meanwhile, Zionist officials are in talks to secure the release of the body. However, according to sources in the ‘Israeli’ military establishment, the Palestinian resistance men are demanding the release of detainees from ‘Israeli’ jails or the release of bodies of martyrs killed at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.
