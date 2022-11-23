Hezbollah Hails Al-Quds’ Heroic Ops As True Reflection of The Palestinian Will

Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah hails the two heroic operations that were carried out by Palestinian resistance fighters against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the city of al-Quds.It also congratulates the Palestinian people on the rising resistance operations, their development, and variety, in which they are taking all possible forms.Hezbollah considers those daring operations as a true reflection of the Palestinian people’s rejection of the continuity of the occupation, and that they affirm their solid will against the enemy’s arrogance, and in response to its crimes and terrorism.Today’s such two operations highlight the power of the resistance to infiltrate through the enemy’s measures and tight security precautions, in which it deals it painful blows in the time and place the resistance chooses.The Palestinian youth’s race to be at the forefront of resistance is evidence on the awareness of this people and their determination to liberate their land. It also spreads despair among the Zionist usurpers that they have no place to stay on the pure Palestinian soil.