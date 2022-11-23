0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 22:01

Interaction of Independent States to Neutralize Sanctions: Raisi

Story Code : 1026507
In a meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Raisi said, “The promotion and strengthening of relations among the countries that have been the target of cruel sanctions because of their efforts to preserve their independence is an effective way to nullify and evade the sanctions.”

Hailing the friendly ties between Tehran and Minsk, the president highlighted Iran’s major economic progress under the pressure of cruel and unprecedented sanctions, and noted, “Today, Iran and Belarus have diverse and remarkable capacities for the promotion of interactions.”

He also said that the “serious determination” of the Iranian and Belarusian officials would remove the obstacles to the expansion of ties between the two countries.

For his part, Golovchenko said Iran’s push to strengthen regional cooperation has opened up new vistas for the enhancement of ties between Belarus and Iran.

Pointing to the friendly relations and constructive cooperation between the two countries at the international level, the prime minister said the time has come for the expansion of economic ties considering that the political coordination has reached the highest level.

He went on to say that Belarus has formulated a road map to the promotion of relations with Iran and seeks to implement it rapidly.
