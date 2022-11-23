0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 22:09

Erdoğan: Meeting with Syrian President Possible

Story Code : 1026509
Erdoğan: Meeting with Syrian President Possible
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was responding to the questions on November 23, 2022 about whether he would meet in person with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as he did with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Qatar over the weekend.

Erdoğan did not give details about when he will have his second meeting with el-Sisi.

Türkiye had strained ties with both Egypt and Syria since the early 2010. It did support the terrorist groups in Syria after the unrest in the country. Erdoğan was also the loudest critic of el-Sisi rule in Egypt as he firmly denounced the military coup against the country’s first democratically elected President, Mohammed Morsi.

Erdoğan may shake hands with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for high-level diplomatic talks before the 2023 elections, two journalists from the daily Hürriyet reported. 

A possible meeting with al-Assad has come to force following Erdoğan’s meeting with el-Sisi in Qatar, where he was for the world cup ceremonies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022