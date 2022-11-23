0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 22:12

US Sanctions 3 Officials of Iran's Kurdistan Province

Story Code : 1026510
Since the beginning of recent incidents in Iran, the US has put support for the unrest on its agenda; meanwhile, by holding meetings with the opponents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it intensified its anti-Iranian measures and added to the list of anti-Iranian sanctions under the pretext of human rights violations.

On Wednesday local time, the US Treasury Department added the names of three Iranians to its list of sanctions against Iran on the grounds of human rights violations.

In continuation of its hybrid war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States announced on November 25 that it has sanctioned six real personalities of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), including the chief of IRIB and several journalists of this media.

In line with its hostile goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran and advancing its combined and economic war against the Iranian nation, the US government imposes sanctions under various pretexts and obliges American companies based in third countries to comply with them.
