Thursday 24 November 2022 - 08:22

Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack

"If suddenly someone attacks us, you cannot imagine how we can respond ... Here we will not discuss the problem of a dirty, clean atomic bomb ... We will respond in such a way that ... Europe will tremble," he said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Not only we - according to agreements with Russia, this is our joint grouping of armed forces," Lukashenko told Russian TV Channel One on the sidelines of the CSTO summit in Yerevan.

Lukashenko also commented on speculation in the US media that the Belarusian army would soon enter Ukraine. “This is complete nonsense," he said. 

"If we directly get involved in this conflict with armed forces, with manpower, we will not add anything to this, but, on the contrary, will make it worse. This is not the role of Belarus in this conflict,” he said.
