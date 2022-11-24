0
Thursday 24 November 2022 - 21:25

Iran’s Enemies Angered by Its Development Despite Sanctions: Raisi

Story Code : 1026704
At a local meeting in Eslam-Shahr in the southwest of the capital, Raisi said that today the country is making progress in various economic, manufacturing, and social fields with the efforts of the people and youth of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite enemies and ill-wisher’s threat and sanctions.

Referring to the successes of Iranian youths in the scientific arenas of the world, the president highlighted that this category of the society has reached good progress in the nuclear and defense industries, science plus technology, and Nano despite sanctions.

The enemies wanted to stop Iran’s trade and exports through sanctions and threats, but Iran's oil and non-oil exports were not halted for a moment, Raisi underlined.

Earlier, the president said that Iran’s number one spot in the health sector of the region and number 15 spot globally is a sign of progress and prosperity of the country.

“It is not tolerable for the enemies that a country that is under the pressure of tough sanctions produces 95 percent of its needed medicine,” he added.
