‘Israel’ Approves Construction of Hundreds of New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities have approved plans for the construction of hundreds of new illegal settler units in the central part of the occupied West Bank, irrespective of the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that the units will be built in Efrat settlement, located 12 kilometers south of al-Quds, at the expense of illegal confiscation of Palestinian-owned lands south of Bethlehem.The report added that the plan also includes the establishment of a new settlement with 7,000 units in Bethlehem.Earlier, the ‘Israeli’ Supreme Court had thrown out an appeal submitted by Palestinians to prevent the settlement expansion plan, which will seize 1,200 dunams of land in Khallet al-Nahla area of Wadi Rahal village, south of Bethlehem.Moreover, the Palestinian Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission said the Zionist regime had given the green light for the expropriation of Palestinian lands near the central West Bank city of Salfit.The commission said the so-called ‘Israeli’ Civil Administration ordered the confiscation of more than 360 dunams of land in the city of Biddya and Kafr ad-Dik town, located 9.5 kilometers west of Salfit.The Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission highlighted that the measure will pave the way for ‘Israeli’ officials to proceed with expanding the illegal Tal Shahrit outpost built in the area.Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, the Tel Aviv regime has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”Much of the international community regards the ‘Israeli’ settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.