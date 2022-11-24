World Bank: Lebanon’s Economy Still Contracting but At Slower Pace

Islam Times - Lebanon's economy, hit by one of the world's most severe crises, continues to contract although the pace of that contraction has somewhat slowed, the World Bank said in a report published.

Real Gross Domestic Product [GDP] - a measure of the total value of a country's economy - in the tiny Mediterranean nation is set to contract by 5.4% in 2022 amid political paralysis and delays in implementing an economic recovery plan.The World Bank said it had revised its estimate for Lebanon's economic contraction in 2021 to 7% from a previous estimate of 10.4%.Its estimate for 2020 remained unchanged at 21.4%.Lebanon currently has no president and no fully-empowered government, an unprecedented institutional void that observers say could take months to resolve.Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the country could still finalize a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion program via parliament.But the World Bank said such a deal remained unlikely some seven months after Beirut reached a staff-level agreement with the lender of last resort.