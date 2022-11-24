0
Thursday 24 November 2022 - 21:28

World Bank: Lebanon’s Economy Still Contracting but At Slower Pace

Story Code : 1026708
World Bank: Lebanon’s Economy Still Contracting but At Slower Pace
Real Gross Domestic Product [GDP] - a measure of the total value of a country's economy - in the tiny Mediterranean nation is set to contract by 5.4% in 2022 amid political paralysis and delays in implementing an economic recovery plan.

The World Bank said it had revised its estimate for Lebanon's economic contraction in 2021 to 7% from a previous estimate of 10.4%.

Its estimate for 2020 remained unchanged at 21.4%.

Lebanon currently has no president and no fully-empowered government, an unprecedented institutional void that observers say could take months to resolve.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the country could still finalize a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion program via parliament.

But the World Bank said such a deal remained unlikely some seven months after Beirut reached a staff-level agreement with the lender of last resort.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022