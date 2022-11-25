Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Story Code : 1026767
“President of a regime that for +40 years has left no stone unturned in showing enmity & cruelty toward Iranian nation & had no mercy in imposing economic terrorism even against Butterfly kids, claims to ‘stand with women of Iran’,” Kanaani said in a tweet on Thursday, referring to the American sanctions that have blocked the export of special bandages to epidermolysis bullosa [EB] patients in Iran.
He also noted that the US policy of maximum pressure and sanctions on Iran has not excluded even Iranian women and mothers.
In a statement on the occasion of international day for the elimination of violence against women on November 23, US President Joe Biden claimed support for the women of Iran.