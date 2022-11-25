EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia

Islam Times - The European Union is preparing the ninth package of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's latest barrage of strikes on Ukraine, the President of the European Commission said.

Von der Leyen added she was "confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners," after the West's biggest economies agreed in September to impose a cap to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war.

On October 6, the EU adopted the 8th package of sanctions against Moscow. It includes a price ceiling related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries; expansion of the list of restricted products that could contribute to Russia’s military and technological consolidation; the ban on trade in weapons, firearms for civilian use, ammunition, military vehicles, and paramilitary equipment; the ban on imports of steel products from Russia; the ban on providing Russia with architectural and engineering services, as well as IT consulting services and legal consulting services; the blacklisting of an additional 30 people involved in organizing mock “referendums” and seven entities supporting the war effort, such as Kalashnikov.

This is while the Western countries are accusing Iran of sending drones to Russia under false pretenses. Iran has categorically rejected unfounded claims that the Islamic republic has transferred UAVs for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

A group of 16 US senators has called on the White House to send Ukraine the advanced armed drones. Sixteen senators signed a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dated Tuesday urging the administration to send Ukraine the MQ-1C Gray Eagle armed drones, which are medium-altitude drones that can fly for over a day.

The drone can carry a payload of 800 pounds (360 kg) and may be armed with weapons such as AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and GBU-44/B Viper Strike-guided bombs.

"We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a ninth sanctions package," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Helsinki, Finland.